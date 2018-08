Police late on Sunday were called to the Konnos area in Protaras to attend to a man who had been spotted unconscious and in danger of drowning in the sea and picked up by a mini-cruise boat.

A police launch was sent to area where the crew and passengers on the boat were giving first aid to the man, who however had not recovered.

He was taken by police launch to shore where an ambulance rushed him to Famagusta General Hospital.

More later