Man found guilty of raping 10 year old girl

A 42 year old man has been found guilty of repeatedly raping the 10 year old daughter of his girl friend who he would take to his apartment to babysit while her mother was out, Politis newspaper reported on Thursday.
It said that Larnaca Criminal Court had on Wednesday convicted the man on three counts of rape and corrupting a girl under 13 and one count of sexual abuse of a child. The offences were committed between June and November 2015.
According to Politis, the trial lasted for months with 20 witnesses for the prosecution. It was held behind closed doors to protect the identity of the victim who is now 12 years old.
The Criminal Court ordered the man to remain in custody until arguments are heard in mitigation of the sentence on August 7.