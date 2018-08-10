Update: Man found dead at Lady’s Mile beach

A man found dead on Ladies Mile beach near Limassol on Friday morning is believed to have died of natural causes, the Cyprus News Agency has reported.
He was named as Nicos Hasambouli, 69, from Polemidhia.
The man was found unconscious on the beach around 9.00 am and was immediately taken to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
A woman who was at the beach at the time said she saw the man swimming in the sea and then lying down on the beach. When she approached, she realised that he had lost consciousness, and called the police.
An SBA spokesman — in whose area Ladies Mile lies — said it took some time to determine the identity of the deceased because he had gone for a swim on his own and had no ID on him.
A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.