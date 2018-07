Police on Monday searched the home of a 34 year old man in the Larnaca district where they discovered 18 live hares in a fenced area.

The 34 year was questioned and then issued an out of court fine of €19,000.

Kophinou police station is investigating.

This is the second such fine in the past few days. Last Thursday, a 45 year old woman from the Nicosia district was fined €10,000 after police found nine live hares in a cage in the garden of her home.

