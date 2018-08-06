Update: British Cypriot dies during boat excursion to Akamas

A 62 year old British Cypriot on a boat excursion to the Akamas was taken ill and died on Monday.
The man who was on a family holiday in Paphos felt unwell after swimming at the Blue Lagoon where the boat had dropped anchor so that passengers could take a swim.
He was taken by a speed boat to Latchi and from there by ambulance to Polis Chysochous Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The incident occurred on Monday afternoon during an excursion from Kato Paphos to the Akamas. The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem. Police have at first sight ruled out foul play.