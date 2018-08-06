Update: British Cypriot dies during boat excursion to Akamas

A 62 year old British Cypriot on a boat excursion to the Akamas was taken ill and died on Monday.

The man who was on a family holiday in Paphos felt unwell after swimming at the Blue Lagoon where the boat had dropped anchor so that passengers could take a swim.

He was taken by a speed boat to Latchi and from there by ambulance to Polis Chysochous Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.