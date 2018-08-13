Man arrested in Paphos after parking row turns ugly

A man was arrested in Paphos early on Monday morning after a row over parking turned into attempted assault with a knife.

The incident occurred around 2.30 on Monday morning when a 57 year old taxi driver told a 48 year old that his car was blocking other vehicles.

Rather than moving it, the hot tempered 48 year old jumped out of the car and grabbed the taxi driver by the throat. He then fetched a plastic club from his car and started hitting the taxi driver’s car, then drove his car deliberately into the other man’s vehicle.

His fury still unabated, he went back with a knife, but the taxi driver was able to restrain him without getting hurt.

Police took both men to Paphos Hospital as a precaution, while an arrest warrant was issued against the 48 year old.