Man arrested driving with toddler on lap

July 8, 2018 at 3:26pm
A 34 year old man was arrested after he was caught driving with a two year and half year old child on his lap.
Police said the man was stopped at 11 am on Saturday during a routine police road safety campaign near Klirou.
He had the child on his lap, was driving without insurance and with a driver’s licence without being accompanied by an individual with a licence.
In addition he was not wearing a seat belt, while the car he was driving had been declared as immobilised.
The 34 year old was arrested, charged and released to appear in court at a later stage.

 

