Magical nights under full moon at 3 archaeological sites

The Antiquities Department will celebrate the full moon on Sunday, August 26 opening up the archaeological sites of Curium, Ayios Georgios in Peyia and ancient Idalion to the public.

The sites will be open from 7.30 pm to 11 pm and entrance is free.

The Antiquities Department is inviting the public to enjoy a magical night under the moon.

As part of the celebrations, there will be a cultural event at ancient Idalion at 8.30 pm, with the participation of an actor and a musician with readings of texts on ancient and modern Idalion to the accompaniment of a violin.

Ayios Georgios in Peyia will host a concert while at Curium visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the archaeological ruins with views of sea under the full moon.