Limassol’s casino-resort construction works to commence soon

It seems that the implementation of Limassol’s casino ambitious project is coming up to the finishing post, as the integrated casino-resort ‘City of dreams of Mediterranean’ is expected to open its doors within 2021.

More specifically, a building permission was recently granted by the Cabinet, aiming at the opening of the casino within the agreed time schedule.

The foundation stone laying is set for the 8th of June 2018, in the presence of President Anastasiades, as well as Melco and Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd representatives.

Commenting on the specific project, President Anastasiades hailed the investment, stressing that the integrated casino-resort is expected not only to attract an additional 300,000 tourists annually in Cyprus, but also to further contribute for the creation of approximately 4,500 direct and indirect full time jobs. Anastasiades added that a temporary casino will operate in Limassol until the casino-resort is completed.