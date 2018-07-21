Menu
Local

Limassol police book 104 drivers in six hours

July 21, 2018 at 3:15pm
By July 21, 2018 No Comments

 

Limassol police booked 104 drivers for traffic offences in six hours from 6.00 pm to midnight on Friday as part of a road safety campaign.

Two cars, seven motorbikes and five moped were confiscated. 

Of the 104 drivers booked, 28 concerned bikers and moped drivers, in most cases for driving without a licence and insurance and not wearing a helmet. They included two 15 year olds who were driving a motorbike without a licence and insurance. They were taken to the police station where their family was called to pick them up.

As regards car drivers, one driver was caught driving under the influence of drugs and two under the influence of alcohol.

 

