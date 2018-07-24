Limassol Municipality sets up rapid response team

Limassol Municipality on Tuesday unveiled a response team aiming to help resolve daily problems facing the town’s residents.

Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said that the new service will be equipped with a two handymen and a suitably equipped vehicle. It will have a dedicated phone line on 77777788 . It will operate during the municipality’s working hours and be on standby off office hours and during holidays. The crew will also handle incidents requiring immediate intervention round the clock.

Among other it will collect dead animals, stray dogs, clear up roads, remove posters from traffic lights and elsewhere, spray in cases of insect infestations, fix dangerous potholes in the roads and pavements, remove fallen tree trunks and branches that obstruct cars and pedestrians, among other.