Limassol: lifeguards with jet ski save two children from drowning

Two boys aged 10 and 12 were saved by lifeguards yesterday in Limassol. According to a post by the Cyprus Life Saving Federation on Facebook, the boys were almost drowned due to exhaustion while swimming back from a breakwater which they had reached earlier. The lifeguards rushed to the rescue with their jet ski and carried the two children safely on shore.
Have a look at the jet ski in action, in this short video!
Το νέο εξειδικευμένο διασωστικό σκαφος (jet ski) που απέκτησε η μοναδα Επαρχιακος Ναυαγοσωστικος Ομιλος Λεμεσου.Από ότι μάθαμε, ήδη χρειάστηκε σε διπλό περιστατικό παρολίγον πνιγμού,που αφορούσε 2 αγόρια,10 και 12 χρόνων!Keep up the excelent job!
