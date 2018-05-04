Limassol Boat Show opens its gates

Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides opened the Limassol Boat Show on Thursday, at the Limassol Marina hosting 120 exhibitors from eight countries showcasing the latest in yachts, sailing boats, motor boats and water sports until May 6.

According to its organisers the Limassol Boat Show “will offer thousands of visitors the opportunity to view a wide range of the latest products and services in a unique setting.”

It will also include seminars, presentations of new products, activities on water and demonstrations.

Addressing the opening Pilides sent a message of respect of the marine environment.

The sea of Cyprus is part of the national wealth but also an indication of its civilisation, she noted.

Every citizen should have the right to enjoy the sea but should also protect it, she stressed, adding that respect of the marine environment and a fondness of maritime activities should be cultivated in everyone.

Pilides also assured that the protection and security of yachts and sailing boats and the protection of the marine environment are both of particular importance for her deputy ministry.

