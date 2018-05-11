Limassol: another delivery man robbed

A new mugging of a delivery man has been reported to police authorities in Limassol. An unknown person wearing a hood and holding a knife, forced the victim to hand over his money and disappeared.
The robbery took place at around 10:30 PM on Thursday, when the 24-year-old Romanian delivery man was called to deliver a pizza at an apartment building in Limassol.
After the delivery, he was attacked by the robber while exiting the building. The delivery man handed over a sum of about 200 euros and the perpetrator left. The victim reported the case to the police.
This is the second similar case in Limassol recently.