Light dust and temps of 41C; Met office issues yellow alert

There will be light dust today as high temperatures continue to grip Cyprus.

The Met office issued a yellow alert warning that temperatures will rise to 41 C inland. Temperatures will be 33 C on the west coast, around 36 C on the remaining coasts and 31 C in the mountains. The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 5.00 pm.

Temperatures will edge down on Wednesday, remaining at about average for the time of year on Thursday and Friday.

According to the met office, there will be increased clouds that may lead to isolated showers tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.