Lidl Cyprus to stop sale of single-use plastics by end 2019 

Lidl Cyprus has announced that by the end of 2019 it will stop the sale of single-use plastics such as straws, cups and plates, cutlery and cotton buds in all its 17 stores operating in Cyprus.
“Products made from alternative and recyclable materials will take their place, for which the company is already cooperating with its suppliers,” it said in a press release.
The company says that “it will set a goal to abolish and adapt straws which are also sold in the category juices, soft drinks and other drinks.”
“Our policy on plastic is led by a clear approach which is summarised in the threefold action: avoid, reduce, recycle. By abolishing single-use plastics we avoid the use of plastic, thus contributing to reaching the goal our company has set for the reduction of plastics,” Petros Petrou, Purchasing Manager of Lidl Cyprus said.