Let’s Do it Cyprus cleaning campaign sets new record

NGO Let’s Do it Cyprus set a new record in 2018 when 5.5% of the island’s population participated in a mass clean-up programme, a significant jump in the number of volunteers from 0.4% back in 2012.

More than 46,000 people joined forces to help clean-up every corner of the island within the framework of Let’s Do it Cyprus campaign that also sought to raise awareness on environmental issues.

According to an official statement, this year’s campaign was the most successful since 2012, when 4,000 volunteers (or around 0.4% of the population) signed up for the event.

The campaign has been gaining ground over the years. In 2014, 10,000 people (or 1.2% of the population) joined the initiative, 9,500 (or 1.1% of the population) in 2015, 15,000 (or 1.8% of the population) in 2016, 35,516 (or 4.2%) in 2017 and finally, 46,185 or 5.5% of the population in 2018.

This year, volunteers were divided into more than 500 groups, which collected 4,456 bags of mixed waste (31.194kg), and 2,661 bags of PMD (Plastics packaging, Metal and Drinks cartons) waste (18.627kg).

The volunteers that participated in the clean-up initiative were, among others, 46 municipalities, 61 communities, 46 kindergartens, 102 primary schools, 29 high schools, more than 80 non-governmental organisations, Scout groups, members of the National Guard, as well as divers.