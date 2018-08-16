Led lighting in Nicosia municipality to halve costs

Nicosia Municipality anticipates that 7,295 Led light bulbs will be installed within a year slashing its road lighting costs by about 50%, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Installing the energy saving light bulbs will take about eight months from the day of ratification of the tender. However the latter has still not been decided as the municipality must review the bids.

The municipality had cancelled the procedure, leading the Electricity Authority of Cyprus and an associate company to appeal before the Tenders Review Board. The latter vindicated the municipality.

Nicosia Municipality will now relaunch the tender . A new committee will be set up to evaluate the tenders, with a final decision resting with its tenders board. If all goes smoothly and there are no appeals, the tenders should be awarded in October so that the new lights will be installed by June.

The project is one of the municipality’s viable energy programmes and will cost 2.3 million euro.