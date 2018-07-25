Menu
Local

Larnaca lifeguards rescue six year old boy from near drowning

July 25, 2018 at 11:33am
By July 25, 2018 No Comments

Larnaca life guards acted quickly to save a six year old boy who nearly drowned at Mackenzie beach in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post of the Larnaca Life Guards Association, the child lost consciousness while in the water. He was brought to shore and given emergency first aid. “Thanks to the immediate intervention of the life guards, the six year old boy started breathing again and was taken by ambulance to Larnaca hospital,” the post added.

Because of the critical state of his health, he was later transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia. “According to the doctors the immediate action of the life guards saved the child’s life,” the post concluded.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 25, 2018

Cyprus donates €10m for Greek fire victims, calls for contributions

bouli
Local
July 25, 2018

Two arrested for June 30 fire in Limassol

bouli
in-cyprusLocal
July 25, 2018

Humans to blame for fires, forestry department warns

bouli