Larnaca goes to war for oil refineries

According to Mayor Andreas Vyras, Larnaca is no longer content with empty promises on the issue of the removal of oil refineries. The Mayor also stated that Larnaca disagrees with the content of the third amendment of the memorandum for the removal which was pre-agreed with the government.These were the main reasons for the memorandum’s rejection according to Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras.

Mr Vyras added that Larnaca is no longer content with words and wishes to see action. The mayor said that he will give a two-month notice to the Government to move towards solving the issue. “Otherwise,” he added, “we will consider the possibility of implementing dynamic measures involving organized bodies in the city of Larnaca”.

Measures announced at Larnaca Municipal Council and in previous municipality-wide gatherings include: blocking the entrances of the Larnaca Airport and the port of the city and blocking the entrances of all petroleum and gas companies to stop fueling the island with fuel and liquefied petroleum gas.

