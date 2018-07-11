Larnaca driving instructor arrested for breaking teaching ban

A Larnaca driving instructor was arrested for violating an order prohibiting him from teaching for three years.
Larnaca district court had suspended his instructor’s licence in May after he was caught driving a motorbike under the influence of alcohol a year and half ago.
The 56 year old was arrested on Tuesday afternoon when he was spotted by traffic police teaching a learner to drive. A second learner was in the back seat.
The man was charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later stage.