Menu
Local

Larnaca driving instructor arrested for breaking teaching ban

July 11, 2018 at 8:34am
By July 11, 2018 No Comments

A Larnaca driving instructor was arrested for violating an order prohibiting him from teaching for three years.

Larnaca district court had suspended his instructor’s licence in May after he was caught driving a motorbike under the influence of alcohol a year and half ago.

The 56 year old was arrested on Tuesday afternoon when he was spotted by traffic police teaching a learner to drive. A second learner was in the back seat.

The man was charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later stage.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 11, 2018

OSCE’s Harlem Désir unveils glossary for journalists in Cyprus

bouli
Local
July 11, 2018

Interactive kiosks installed at Cyprus’ airports to facilitate passport control

bouli
Local
July 10, 2018

NGOs: Increasing number of asylum seekers in Cyprus without shelter

bouli