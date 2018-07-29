Larnaca beaches to become family-friendly with large playgrounds

Larnaca Municipality has opened three outdoor playgrounds at Phinikoudes, Mackenzie and Kastela, which are the town’s biggest and best known beaches as it seeks to become a top children-friendly beach destination, attracting both local and foreign visitors who want to offer their kids the opportunity to play safely on the beach.
Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras, told ‘Phileleftheros’newspaper that Larnaca is now inviting each family to enjoy quality time by the beach.
More specifically, two playgrounds have been set up at Mackenzie beach, two at Phinikoudes and one at Kastela, including equipment such as swings and trampolines.
It is worth mentioning that special beach ashtrays have been also put at Mackenzie, Phinikoudes and Kastela (sponsored by a specific European programme), in an effort to reduce the amount of cigarette litter thrown onto the beach by smokers.