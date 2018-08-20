Larnaca Airport sees problem free busiest day

A total of 253 flights, which carried 47,000 passengers, were handled by authorities at Larnaca International Airport on Sunday, Hermes Airports spokesman Adamos Aspris told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), noting that everything went smoothly and no problem were reported.

Aspris also said that passenger traffic at Paphos airport will peak on Wednesday, August 22. A total of 100 flights are expected to take place, serving 19000 travellers.

On Sunday, he noted, the two airports handled the largest number of flights this year so far. A total of 329 flights took place to and from the airports of Larnaca and Paphos, a number which corresponds to 61,000 seats.

He added that many passengers used on Sunday the 74 Boarder Xpress systems which operate at both airports.

