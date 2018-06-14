Larnaca Airport eyed for satellite casino

Larnaca’s satellite casino will likely be housed at Larnaca International Airport, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.
It said that although a final deal has still not been clinched, all indications are that one of Cyprus’ four satellite casinos to be operated by ICRC (Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus) consortium will be in a specially adapted space, accessible both from the arrivals and departure areas of the island’s biggest airport.
Larnaca’s satellite casino, which is expected to become operational in 2019, will have 50 gaming machines, it added.
Attempts had earlier been made to find a venue on Phinikoudes’ coastal promenade, but these proved unsuccessful.
ICRC, made up of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd and Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd, a member of the CNS group, is building a luxury integrated casino resort, the City of Dreams Mediterranean, outside Limassol. A temporary casino is due to open at the former Orphanides supermarket in Limassol on 28 June and will close in 2021 with the opening of the City of Dreams Mediterranean.
The consortium will also operate a satellite casino in Ayia Napa near the Pharos hotel in 2019. Nicosia and Paphos will see the opening of their satellite casinos this October.
The Nicosia casino will have five tables and 50 gaming machines while the remaining satellite casinos will have only gaming machines.
