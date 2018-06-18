Update: Lane on Nicosia-Limassol highway re-opens

The right hand lane on the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Alambra re-opened around 6.pm on Monday after closing temporarily, police said. Traffic is now back to normal.
The lane was closed around 4.40 pm because of a collision. A car, that was travelling in the direction of Limassol, hit the safety barrier and was immobilised. Police said in an earlier announcement that there was rain in the area at intervals and the road surface was slippery.
Drivers were urged to be careful, to maintain a safe distance from other cars, have their headlights switched on and follow police instructions.