Menu
Local

Update: Lane on Nicosia-Limassol highway re-opens

June 18, 2018 at 5:05pm
By June 18, 2018 No Comments

The right hand lane on the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Alambra re-opened around 6.pm on Monday after closing temporarily, police said. Traffic is now back to normal.

The lane was closed around 4.40 pm because of a collision. A car, that was travelling in the direction of Limassol, hit the safety barrier and was immobilised.  Police said in an earlier announcement that there was rain in the area at intervals and the road surface was slippery.

Drivers were urged to be careful, to maintain a safe distance from other cars,  have their headlights switched on and follow police instructions.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 18, 2018

Troodos master plan aims to rejuvenate mountain communities

bouli
Local
June 18, 2018

Greece remains Cypriots’ favourite destination

bouli
Local
June 18, 2018

New tourist record as May arrivals up 7.6%

bouli