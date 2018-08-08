Kato Deftera residents up in arms over mobile telephone antenna

Residents in Kato Deftera are furious over plans to install of a mobile telephone aerial in their community and are threatening to escalate protests, including closing the road to Macheras.

On Wednesday evening they will close the main road — Makarios avenue –briefly, and if their appeals are not heeded will at their next protest cut off the Nicosia-Macheras road.

The Greens will be participating in tonight’s protest as they consider residents’ demands justified. The residents say that the new antenna does not have the approval of the local authority. The Community Council has collected signatures asking the Interior Ministry not to issue a permit for the antenna.

They have also written to the Child Protection Commissioner asking her to intervene because a lot of children live in the area.