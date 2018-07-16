Justice Ministry in cooperation with NGO to combat violence in the family

The Justice Ministry and the Association for the Prevention of Violence in the Family on Monday signed a protocol of cooperation to combat violence in the family, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.
Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said the ministry wanted to work even closer with the NGO towards fighting family violence, beyond the state’s help for a safe house and a 24 hour hot line for victims.
Nicolaou said that an increasing number of cases of family violence were coming to light, without this meaning that this is something new to Cyprus society.
The protocol of cooperation will help in data collection and eliminate red tape so that help can reach the victim more quickly. He said that the ministry has also asked the NGO to help its efforts against human trafficking, noting that even though the US recently upgraded Cyprus’ fight against this phenomenon the effort must be intensified with special emphasis on places of work, particularly agriculture.
