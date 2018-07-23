Joint action against sea pollution in Limassol

A week-long “Blue Campaign” in Limassol aimed at preventing and combating sea pollution managed to stop at least two cases of sea pollution reaching the town’s bathing areas, Phileleftheros reported on Monday.

It said the campaign was carried out from June 25 to July 2 by the municipality in cooperation with competent authorities such as the Fisheries Department, the Cyprus Port Authority, the deputy ministry for shipping and the coastguard and aimed to locate possible sources of pollution from land and sea and to coordinate action to deal with it more swiftly.

It included daily audit of data submitted by commercial ships, inspection of ships at the anchorage, checks of drainage systems that release water to the sea and coordinated patrols.

The issue of pollution in the sea between Moni and the new Limassol Port has been a headache for several summers, with swimmers complaining of foam, but the definitive source of the pollution has still not been determined, despite several efforts by the municipality and other authorities.