Jobless rate falls to 10.7% in first quarter 2018

The number of unemployed in the first quarter of 2018 fell to 46,468 or 10,7%, down from 57,339 or 13.5% in the corresponding quarter the previous year, according to a labour survey released by the statistical service on Friday.
Among young people aged 15 to 25 it was a much higher 25.3% but still from 26.7% the previous year.
The employment rate in those aged 20-64 was 71.5% from 68.6% in the first quarter of 2017. In those aged 55 to 64 it was 58.7%, from 52.1% in the corresponding quarter in 2017.
Services represented 81.2% of the workforce followed by industry (16.8%) and agriculture (2%).
Part time employment was 12.8% of total employment or 49,315 people.