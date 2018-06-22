Menu
Local

Jobless rate falls to 10.7% in first quarter 2018

June 22, 2018 at 1:01pm
By June 22, 2018 No Comments

The number of unemployed in the first quarter of 2018 fell to 46,468  or 10,7%, down from 57,339 or 13.5% in the corresponding quarter the previous year, according to a labour survey released by the statistical service on Friday.

Among young people aged 15 to 25 it was a much higher 25.3% but still from 26.7% the previous year.

The employment rate in those aged 20-64 was 71.5% from 68.6% in the first quarter of 2017. In those aged 55 to 64 it was 58.7%, from 52.1% in the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Services represented 81.2% of the workforce followed by industry (16.8%) and agriculture (2%).

Part time employment was 12.8% of total employment or 49,315  people.

You May Also Like

Local
June 22, 2018

Co-op clients say accounts blocked because of NPLs

bouli
Local
June 22, 2018

Cyprus MPs to attend the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Athens

leontidou
Local
June 22, 2018

Akamas community leaders dismayed at cabinet decision

bouli