Investigation underway for sexual abuse reported by student

A criminal investigation is being conducted after a student alleged sexual misconduct by a teacher at a secondary school in Limassol.
As a representative of the Ministry of Education told “Phileleftheros”, the Police Investigation Department has taken on the case and, therefore, no disciplinary investigation can be conducted. If, after the first investigation there are indications of guilt, then the Ministry will propose the termination of the teacher’s employment.
However, as has been reported, for the time being, both professor and student continue going to school, since it is final exams period. The possibility of abuser and victim being in the same building after the accusation has seen the light of day is, according to the chairman of the Ad Hoc National Commission for childrens’ abuse Anastasia Papadopoulou, a shame for the social welfare system in Cyprus.
As the representative of the Ministry of Education said, the complaint was made by the student at Hope For Children, an NGO which cooperates with the authorities. However, it was noted that there was no complaint at the school level, neither by the parents nor by the student, as is customary.
Valid information from “Phileleftheros” indicates that the student’s complaint concerned verbal abuse with sexually suggestive laguage.