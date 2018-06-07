Injured woman rescued at Cape Greco

A woman injured at the sea caves area of Cape Greco on Thursday was safely brought to shore by Paralimni Port Police and from there transferred by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Larnaca said it had received word at 13.15 hours that a woman had been injured in the sea caves area at Capen Greco. It alerted the fire service, EMAK and the port police at Paralimni who rescued the woman. She was taken by speedboat, accompanied by a nurse, to Ayia Napa fishing shelter where a Health Ministry ambulance transferred her to Famagusta Hospital.