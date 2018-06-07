Menu
Local

Injured woman rescued at Cape Greco

June 7, 2018 at 2:49pm
By June 7, 2018 No Comments

A woman injured at the sea caves area of Cape Greco on Thursday was safely brought to shore by Paralimni Port Police and from there transferred by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital.

The  Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at Larnaca said it had received word at 13.15 hours that a woman had been injured in the sea caves area at Capen Greco. It alerted the fire service, EMAK and the port police at Paralimni who rescued the woman. She was taken by speedboat, accompanied by a nurse, to Ayia Napa fishing shelter where a Health Ministry ambulance transferred her to Famagusta Hospital.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 7, 2018

Heatwave and dust on the way, possible showers on Monday

bouli
Local
June 7, 2018

8 obstetrics clinics suspend services due to staff shortages

leontidou
Local
June 7, 2018

UN approaches two sides in Cyprus on Lute’s visit to Nicosia in July 

bouli