Indian domestic worker arrested for theft in Paphos

June 25, 2018 at 10:44am
Paphos police early on Monday arrested a 23 year old domestic worker from India following a complaint from her employer that  clothes and valuables had gone missing from her home.

The 23 year old denies any involvement.

Police said that 63 year old woman, employer of the Indian domestic worker, had filed a complaint that the housemaid had left the house taking clothes worth €3,000, a diamond ring worth €5,000 and earrings worth 500 pound sterling.

The woman was remanded in custody for four days by Paphos district court.

 

