Menu
Local

Increasing concern over impact of exposure to Wifi on children’s health

June 23, 2018 at 11:39am
By June 23, 2018 No Comments

A national committee on the environment and health of children has voiced concern over the effect of Wifi on children’s heath.

In a report submitted to the House Health Committee it cited among others, scientific evidence, findings from the World Health Organization and the European Union, as well as international research results suggesting that children absorb more radiation than adults.

In light of the above, the National Committee ‘s report said excessive use of smart phones by young pupils at schools also gave grounds for concern, since exposure to electromagnetic radiation, which, according to the report is inextricably linked to mobile phone devices, seriously impairs the physical and mental development of minors.

It is worth mentioning that France is to impose a total ban on pupils using mobile phones in primary and secondary schools from September 2018, as stakeholders believe that the issue of mobile phones and tablets is a matter of public health.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 23, 2018

Lifeguards rescue 11 year-old girl and 49 year-old woman

nicolaides
Local
June 23, 2018

Five Greek soldiers injured in military exercise

nicolaides
Local
June 23, 2018

UNSG’s report on Cyprus circulates with a slight change

nicolaides