Hunters in spat with Greens over August hunting

A row has erupted between the Greens and the Hunters Association after the former said that August hunting was an additional fire risk.

In an announcement, the hunters association said that hunters have proven multiple times in the past that they are the first to help fight fires, often putting their lives at risk in order to save natural habitats while others hurry from TV studio to TV studio in search of promotion.

They added that there has never been proof that hunters have caused fires.

Earlier, the Green had urged authorities to be on standby during the August hunting season. “When thousands of people head out into nature, ‘camp’ in makeshift look-outs, smoke or barbecue in areas of wild vegetation and dry grass, it is logical that they create potential risks of a fire,” they said.