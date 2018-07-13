Hundreds of teachers protest outside Education Ministry

Braving the hot sun, hundreds of teachers demonstrated outside the Education Ministry on Friday, calling on Minister Costas Hambiaouris to resign in a rift over plans to restructure their teaching hours.

The changes, adopted by the Council of Ministers, has enraged teachers’ unions who have threatened to strike when schools re-open and insist that any dialogue should start from scratch.

Participating in Friday’s protest were teachers from all over Cyprus who came in by bus from other towns. They marched from the union haedquarters of the primary school teachers to the Education Ministry where they congregated, calling on the minister to step down.

On Thursday, President Nicos Anastasiades said the minister was implementing government policy and called for dialogue.