Humanitarian issue of missing persons still open, Deputy Government Spokeswoman says

May 28, 2018 at 10:57am
The issue of missing persons is still open due to Turkey`s refusal to demonstrate the necessary will and cooperation in order to determine the fate of all missing persons, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou has stressed.

Vasiliou was speaking at a funeral of a Greek Cypriot woman whose name was included until recently in the list of missing persons.

“We do not underestimate the progress achieved so far, but most cases of our missing persons have not yet been investigated.

Source: CNA

