Hot weather grips Cyprus with temps to hit 41 C inland on Thursday

Cyprus will continue to bake, with maximum temperatures forecast at 41 C inland, 33 C on the west coast, 36 C on remaining coasts and 31 C in the mountains.

This will be the second consecutive day with temperatures above 40 C. Friday’s temperatures are forecast at the same levels though the heat will edge down on Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon the met office issued another yellow alert– the second in the same day — valid from 11 am to 5.00 pm on Thursday in which it warned that the maximum temperature inland on Thursday will be 41 C.

According to the met office, temperatures inland on Wednesday rose to 41 C . It was 35 C in Larnaca, Paralimni and Polis Chrysochous, 34 C in Limassol and 32 C in Paphos. Humidity ranged from 20% in Nicosia to 76% in Paphos.

And while the interior roasted, heavy rain fell in the mountains in the early afternoon.

