Hospitals see spike in patients with infections, heat stroke

Patients have been visiting hospital accident and emergency departments in droves suffering from infections, urinary tract infections, heat stroke and sun burn, the Cyprus News Agency said on Friday.

Deputy head of Nicosia hospital’s casualty unit Niki Similidou said there has been a significant increase in patients in the past three days.

She said there was a large spike in viral infections such as gastroenteritis, mild bronchitis and tonsillitis, with the number expected to increase further in the next few days.

Most of the patients are Cypriots, with a small number of foreign residents, while for every ten patients, three are children under ten.

Similidou said a large number of people suffered from high temperature, headaches, shivering and coughing while there has been a significant increase in urinary tract infections this period.

“Leaving a wet swimsuit on for several hours can lead to urinary infections, which are usually treated with antibiotics,” she said.

She urged the public to visit a doctor should symptoms persist. People with health conditions such as heart problems, asthma and kidney problems should be particularly careful and avoid the sun..