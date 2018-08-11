Hospital pharmacies to extend service in the afternoons and on Saturdays

The operation of Health Centres in Nicosia in the afternoon and on Saturday morning has highlighted the necessity to extend the opening hours for hospital pharmacies as well.

This need was identified by healthcare professionals working at the Health Centres and by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who this week visited four centres in Nicosia operating on a new, extended schedule since July 30 . The four outpatient departments in Nicosia remain open until 8 pm on weekdays and from 8am until 1.00 pm on Saturdays.

However, public pharmacies, which operate within these departments, continue to work only until 3pm, causing considerable public inconvenience.

According to ‘Phileleftheros’ sources, officials from both the Ministry of Health and the Pharmaceutical Services are looking into the issue with on-the-spot visits, as the extension of opening hours for public pharmacies is of vital importance.

Currently, only the pharmacy of the Old Nicosia General Hospital operates with the new time schedule. A proposal is expected to be prepared by the Pharmaceutical Services for the extension of operating hours for the three other Health Centres located in Latsia, Strovolos and Lakatamia.

For the time being, the process is still ongoing, with statements of interest from pharmacists also being expected.