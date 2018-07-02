Hit-and-run suspect to stand trial for premeditated murder

A 35 year old held in connection with a hit-and-run near Coral Bay which led to the death of Briton Charlie Birch and the injury of his friend William Pritchard will stand trial in the Paphos Criminal for premeditated murder and attempted murder.

The 35 year old appeared before Paphos District Court on Monday following the expiry of his remand order where it was announced that at the instructions of the attorney general he would be referred directly to the Criminal Court to stand trial.

The 23 year woman who was with him that night ( June 24) was released without charge last week and is expected to appear as a witness for the prosecution.

Eye witnesses told police that the woman had exited the car immediately after what police believe was a deliberate hit-and-run shouting, “you killed them, I do not want to go to jail.” Fishermen who helped rescue her after the driver drove into the sea said she was in a state of shock and that the driver had gone to shore without trying to help her.

