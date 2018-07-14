Hippo project comes to Larnaca Airport

20 Cypriot artists have crafted 20 unique hippopotamuses in support of the ‘I Cook & I Offer’ programme that provide lunch to the children of all day primary schools in Cyprus. The 20 big hippopotamuses are located at various central points of the terminal building, both in the arrivals and departures areas.

The idea for this innovative project that carries the slogan ‘Let’s Hippo’ was inspired by Sophia Foundation’s stone-made little hippopotamuses, prepared with a lot of love by children in Kenya.

In a statement, Marina Shacola, President of the Sophia Foundation, said that ‘the ‘Let’s Hippo’ initiative provides substantial financial assistance to our Foundation, a fact which allows us to continue offering smiles to hundreds of children, whilst also supporting their education in decent conditions. We warmly thank Hermes Airports for hosting the 20 hippopotamuses at Larnaca Airport and for its generous donation to the program ‘I Cook and Offer’, through which important support is provided to schools of Larnaca’.

Also, Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Marketing and Communications of Hermes Airports, said that ‘we welcome the ‘Hippo Project’ at Larnaca Airport. We are confident that thousands of passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique spectacle and get some pictures with the 20 big hippopotamuses. ‘In addition’, she said, ‘I would like to note that we are very pleased that we have been given the opportunity, through the program ‘I Cook and Offer’ and as part of our corporate social responsibility, to help as far as possible hundreds of students who need support in order to keep their dreams alive and preserve their presence in their schools and lessons without worry, either for themselves or their parents, about their lunches’.