Hermes fined €1.19m for breaching competition law

Airport operator Hermes has been fined €1,193,864 by the Commission for the Protection of Competition for abusing its dominant position regarding parking facilities at Larnaca Airport.
Hermes manages Larnaca and Paphos airports.
The fine follows complaints Y. Karydas Car Engineering & Valeting Services Ltd against Hermes, alleging breaches of competition law by abuse of dominant position. The company said that Hermes had not renewed an agreement granting it facilities at the airport to service its customers.