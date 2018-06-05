Heavy toll from Troodos hail storm for fruit farmers

A freak hailstorm in the Troodos Mountains on Monday has devastated this year’s harvest, community leaders from mountain villages said on Tuesday as they called for state help. They said that although the main road had been cleared up by the Public Works Department, help was also needed to clear rural roads.

Farmers and community leaders said the one hour hail storm on Monday had wrought havoc, destroying fruit and other cultivations, days before they were due to be harvested.

The heavy downpour or rain and huge hailstones blanketed Troodos, covering the landscape in white, knocking fruit off the trees and devastating other vegetable cultivations.

The unstable weather is expected to continue today, with clouds expected to gather in the afternoon, giving isolated rain and possible storms, particularly in the mountains and some areas inland. Storms may be accompanied by hail. Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees inland, 30 degrees on the south and east coasts, 28 on the other coasts and 24 in the mountains.

Wednesday is expected to start off clear, but there will be increased clouds and possible isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with localized clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain stable on Wednesday, but are expected to register a gradual rise on Thursday and Friday.