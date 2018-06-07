Menu
Heatwave and dust on the way, possible showers on Monday

June 7, 2018 at 12:36pm
Temperatures are set to rise to a blistering 39 degrees on Friday and Saturday before falling slightly on Sunday.  Isolated showers are expected on Monday.

Thursday afternoon and night will be clear, with temperatures at night at 22 degrees inland and the northern coast, 23 on the west coast, 24 on the south and east coast and 18 in the mountains.

Friday will be  mainly fine with temperatures rising to 39 degrees inland, 33 on the west coast, 35 on remaining coasts and 28 in the mountains.

Saturday will see temperatures at the same levels, with  some dust expected in the atmosphere. On Sunday the weather will be mainly fine though there will be increased low cloud in the west. Again there may be some dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be slightly lower.

On Monday there will be intermittent increased clouds that are expected to lead to isolated rain. Temperatures will fall further.

