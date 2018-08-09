Heat wave continues to grip Cyprus as met office issues new yellow alert

Cyprus will continue to sizzle on Friday as the met office issued a new extreme hot weather warning effective from 1.00 am to to 5.00 pm.

It said minimum temperatures inland, and on the south and east coasts tonight will drop to 26 degrees C. Tomorrow, the maximum temperature inland will be 40 C.

This is the third yellow alert in two days, and comes in the wake of maximum temperatures of 41 C inland on Wednesday and 40 C on Thursday.

Friday will be mainly sunny with increased clouds in the mountains in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 40 C inland, 31 on the west coast, 35 on remaining coasts and 30 in the mountains.

Temperatures are forecast to ease off a little on Saturday, remaining at the same levels on Sunday and Monday, but still slightly higher than average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday were 40 C inland, 37 C in Larnaca, 32 C in Paphos, 34 C in Paralimni, 32 C in Prodromos and 34C in Polis Chrysochous. Humidity ranged from 17 % in Nicosia to 80% in Paphos.