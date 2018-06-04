Hail blankets Troodos

Extreme weather conditions in Cyprus continued on Monday, with heavy hail in the Troodos Mountains temporarily turning the landscape and road network white.

A photograph posted by Kyperounda Village Council showed hailstones the size of a walnut.

According to the Met Office, today the weather will be generally sunny but local showers are expected in the afternoon, especially in the mountains, the interior and the South. Hailstorms may also occur. The temperature will rise to 32 degrees inland, 29 on the coasts and 22 in the mountains.

Tomorrow Tuesday, the weather will be generally sunny but local showers and isolated thunderstorms may occur in the mountains and inland. On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly fine with, but increased cloud coverage at times may lead to isolated showers, especially in the mountains.