Group says 25% of traffic fines should go to road safety

The road safety group of REACTION says 25% of state revenue from road offences should go to road safety campaigns, infrastructure and helping resolve problems facing those injured on the roads.
It said that a number of countries have introduced similar steps, noting that the introduction of traffic cameras will generate much more revenue that can be used for this purpose.
REACTION chairman Marios Stavrou said that the funds will go a long way in helping stem the bloodshed on the island. Funds can be used to improve lighting of the existing road network, construction of new roads, improving the equipment of the traffic police, fire brigade and ambulance service, training first responders, research on improving infrastructure, information campaigns and educating road users.
In addition funds can be invested in educational programmes for new and current drivers, a support group for the families of road victims, medical and psychological support for the injured, subsidies for the purchase of equipment for vulnerable motorcyclists and subsidies for the purchase of child seats for other vulnerable groups.