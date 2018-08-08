Greens see rubbish tip ‘time bomb’ in Kyperounta

Greens are again drawing attention to a pile of refuse and rubble that has piled up in a pine-clad area, some 500 metres from the sanatorium in Kyperounta.

In an announcement on Wednesday they said that despite repeated letters to the Limassol district officer nothing has been done to clear up the area.

“The community council is aware of the issue. Our concern is how will authorities justify an unfortunate incident in the event of a fire or a flood after heavy rain.”

And it urged authorities to move quickly to remove the rubble without delay.