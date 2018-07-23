Menu
Local

Larnaca mayor orders disciplinary inquiry after 6 palm trees uprooted

July 23, 2018 at 3:02pm
By July 23, 2018 No Comments

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras has ordered a disciplinary investigation into how six palm trees were uprooted from the Mackenzie area in order to expand the entertainment area of a local catering establishment.

The Greens had protested that six 30-year old palm trees had been cut down. “Another six trees that stood proudly there for 30 years have been sacrificed on the altar of profit,” it said in a written announcement.

The party has protested to Larnaca Municipality, the Environment Service and the custodian of Turkish Cypriot properties.

It said that beyond an explanation it wanted to know what would be done to replace the trees.

The palm trees were actually uprooted with the aim of being replanted after the establishment obtained permission from the municipality to do so. However, during the transfer of the trees, it was established that they could not be replanted.

The mayor told philenews that he had already ordered a disciplinary inquiry to establish under what conditions were uprooted but not replanted. He said that the managers of the establishment had bought six palm trees of their own to be planted instead.

You May Also Like

Local
July 23, 2018

Second blaze in Limassol district after fire breaks out at Pachna

bouli
Local
July 23, 2018

Fire raging out of control near Moutayiaka, Limassol

bouli
Local
July 23, 2018

President Anastasiades tells UN envoy ready to resume talks

bouli