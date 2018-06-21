Greens protest felling of 80 trees in Lythrodontas

The Greens have reported the felling of 44 pine trees and 36 cypress trees in the Yiofirka area of Lythodrontas to the Forestry Department.

In a post on the party’s Facebook page, the Greens spoke of environmental destruction and called for a criminal investigation because there are reports that the Forestry Department’s permission was obtained under false pretences.

The Greens said that the crew had worked under the supervision of a Forestry Department official. All the trees were on the perimeter of a piece of land which is almost completely surrounded by state land, and part of which is a protected zone for the nearby river. Some of the felled trees were on state land which entails destruction of state property, they added.